Ireland v England

Posted on March 16, 2011 by Andrew| 2 Comments

A round up of the Ireland v England fixture for the last 10 years.

Previous Results

The last 10 years have certainly been in Ireland’s favour with 7 wins against 3 losses (winning team highlighted in bold)

YearHomeScoreAwayVenue
2010England16 - 20IrelandTwickenham
2009Ireland14 - 13EnglandCroke Park
2008England33 - 10IrelandTwickenham
2007Ireland43 - 13EnglandCroke Park
2006England24 - 28IrelandTwickenham
2005Ireland19 - 13EnglandLansdowne Road
2004England13 - 19IrelandTwickenham
2003Ireland6 - 42EnglandLansdowne Road
2002England45 - 11IrelandTwickenham
2001Ireland20 - 14EnglandLansdowne Road

If history shows us one thing, it’s that when England win against Ireland, they win well.

What will 2011 bring?

Saturday 19th March – KO 17:00

The Team:
Forwards: 1-Cian Healy, 2-Rory Best, 3-Mike Ross, 4-Donncha O’Callaghan, 5-Paul O’Connell, 6-Sean O’Brien, 7-David Wallace, 8-Jamie Heaslip.

Backs: 9-Eoin Reddan, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 11-Andrew Trimble, 12-Gordon D’Arcy, 13-Brian O’Driscoll (captain), 14-Tommy Bowe, 15-Keith Earls.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Tom Court, Leo Cullen, Denis Leamy, Peter Stringer, Ronan O’Gara, Paddy Wallace.

The Underdogs? According to the bookmakers England will be favourites going into this weekends game. We all know anything can happen in rugby especially when an English team comes to visit. For many fans Ireland are unlikely to feel like the underdogs on home turf.

PaddyPower are offering odds of 6/4 for an Irish win, great odds if your a believer!

A few highlights of this fixture

Keith Wood Try – 2001
YouTube Preview Image

The Anthems! – 2007
YouTube Preview Image

Historic moment at Croker even the referee can be spotted singing Ireland’s call at 3:43.

Matin Johnson vs Ireland – 2003
YouTube Preview Image

Shane Horgan Try – 2007
YouTube Preview Image

This entry was posted in Six Nations, Team News. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Ireland v England

  1. julie mcdonald | March 20, 2011 at 10:14 am |

    Just to say,yesterday match against England was outstanding.u played with such conviction,and ur team spirit was abundant with every pass being executed with precision.watch the match,and see the match from a supporters view,and nobody could deny that this was the best game of the tournament.well done Ireland,myself and my family are thrilled that you.left the tournament with your heads held so high.

  2. ReinaSmall | December 5, 2017 at 10:46 am |

    I have checked your website and i’ve found some duplicate content, that’s why
    you don’t rank high in google, but there is a tool that can help you to
    create 100% unique content, search for: Boorfe’s tips unlimited content

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>