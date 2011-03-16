A round up of the Ireland v England fixture for the last 10 years.

Previous Results

The last 10 years have certainly been in Ireland’s favour with 7 wins against 3 losses (winning team highlighted in bold)

Year Home Score Away Venue 2010 England 16 - 20 Ireland Twickenham 2009 Ireland 14 - 13 England Croke Park 2008 England 33 - 10 Ireland Twickenham 2007 Ireland 43 - 13 England Croke Park 2006 England 24 - 28 Ireland Twickenham 2005 Ireland 19 - 13 England Lansdowne Road 2004 England 13 - 19 Ireland Twickenham 2003 Ireland 6 - 42 England Lansdowne Road 2002 England 45 - 11 Ireland Twickenham 2001 Ireland 20 - 14 England Lansdowne Road

If history shows us one thing, it’s that when England win against Ireland, they win well.

What will 2011 bring?

Saturday 19th March – KO 17:00

The Team:

Forwards: 1-Cian Healy, 2-Rory Best, 3-Mike Ross, 4-Donncha O’Callaghan, 5-Paul O’Connell, 6-Sean O’Brien, 7-David Wallace, 8-Jamie Heaslip.

Backs: 9-Eoin Reddan, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 11-Andrew Trimble, 12-Gordon D’Arcy, 13-Brian O’Driscoll (captain), 14-Tommy Bowe, 15-Keith Earls.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Tom Court, Leo Cullen, Denis Leamy, Peter Stringer, Ronan O’Gara, Paddy Wallace.

The Underdogs? According to the bookmakers England will be favourites going into this weekends game. We all know anything can happen in rugby especially when an English team comes to visit. For many fans Ireland are unlikely to feel like the underdogs on home turf.

PaddyPower are offering odds of 6/4 for an Irish win, great odds if your a believer!

A few highlights of this fixture

Keith Wood Try – 2001



The Anthems! – 2007



Historic moment at Croker even the referee can be spotted singing Ireland’s call at 3:43.

Matin Johnson vs Ireland – 2003



Shane Horgan Try – 2007

