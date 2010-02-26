Win a chance to be Ireland’s bag man!

Posted on February 26, 2010 by Andrew| 12 Comments

Yes that’s right, PaddyPower has a got a great competition with a very unique prize.

For the Ireland v Wales match you could be Ireland’s bagman! Don’t worry you will be in good hands as you join the legend Rala, Ireland’s head bagman.

Experience a truly “backstage” experience with the Irish Rugby team on 6 Nations match day!

Enter the Competition Here

Full Prize Includes:
Helping the Bagman for the Day
Overnight Stay in a Dublin Hotel
€100 Paddy Power bet on the game
€100 Beer Money (you’ll need a pint after all that hard work!)
Signed Irish Jersey by the Team & Rala

YouTube Preview Image

Learn more about Rala!

YouTube Preview Image
This entry was posted in Featured Post, Team News. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Win a chance to be Ireland’s bag man!

  1. private | July 14, 2012 at 1:32 pm |

    Hi there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of
    volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
    Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on.
    You have done a extraordinary job!

  2. high pr back links | April 4, 2013 at 12:02 pm |

    This website certainly has all the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.

  3. http://www.castingcallpro.com/uk/view.php?uid=59818 | July 18, 2013 at 5:14 am |

    Ιt’s impressive that you are getting ideas from this post as well as from our argument made at this time.

  4. the mighty quest for epic loot giveaway | July 29, 2013 at 4:55 pm |

    First off I would like to say terrific blog! I had a
    quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing. I have had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out. I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or tips? Thank you!

  5. Angus | February 6, 2015 at 6:47 am |

    I like what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work and coverage!
    Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve you guys to
    blogroll.

  6. dj professionnel mariage Magog | February 7, 2015 at 2:27 pm |

    I have read so many articles concerning the blogger lovers but this piece
    of writing is in fact a nice paragraph, keep it up.

  7. pelangsing alami | February 10, 2015 at 9:00 am |

    To accomplish that, we have to reach agreement on a complete
    reform that works for the state of Arkansas.

  8. ribolov video pretraga | April 1, 2015 at 5:01 am |

    It’s amazing to pay a visit thiis website and reading thee vieews of all mates regarding this post, while I am also zealous of getting knowledge.

  9. news iphone 6s | March 2, 2016 at 7:26 pm |

    Allerdings lohnt sich ein Blick in einen News und Nachrichten Blog ohnehin,
    selbst wenn man keine eigene Nachricht verfassen möchte.

  10. психолози в стара загора | July 11, 2016 at 11:11 pm |

    Hello it’s me, I am also visiting this web page on a regular basis, this website is truly nice and the people are in fact sharing
    nice thoughts.

  11. Free Dayboro Business and Community directory | September 2, 2016 at 2:47 am |

    Ahaa, its nice conversation on the topic of
    this paragraph here at this webpage, I have read all that, so noww
    me also commenting at this place.

  12. Редкие Русские Монеты Эрмитажа | December 23, 2016 at 3:59 pm |

    I know this web site presents quality depending posts and extra stuff, is there any other website which gives
    these data in quality?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>