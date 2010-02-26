Win a chance to be Ireland’s bag man!

Yes that’s right, PaddyPower has a got a great competition with a very unique prize.
For the Ireland v Wales match you could be Ireland’s bagman! Don’t worry you will be in good hands as you join the legend Rala, Ireland’s head bagman.
Experience a truly “backstage” experience with the Irish Rugby team on 6 Nations match day!
Full Prize Includes:
Helping the Bagman for the Day
Overnight Stay in a Dublin Hotel
€100 Paddy Power bet on the game
€100 Beer Money (you’ll need a pint after all that hard work!)
Signed Irish Jersey by the Team & Rala
Learn more about Rala!
