Win a chance to be Ireland’s bag man!

Yes that’s right, PaddyPower has a got a great competition with a very unique prize.

For the Ireland v Wales match you could be Ireland’s bagman! Don’t worry you will be in good hands as you join the legend Rala, Ireland’s head bagman.

Experience a truly “backstage” experience with the Irish Rugby team on 6 Nations match day!

Enter the Competition Here

Full Prize Includes:

Helping the Bagman for the Day

Overnight Stay in a Dublin Hotel

€100 Paddy Power bet on the game

€100 Beer Money (you’ll need a pint after all that hard work!)

Signed Irish Jersey by the Team & Rala

Learn more about Rala!