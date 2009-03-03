Ireland 14 – 13 England

March 3, 2009

After a nail-biting end Ireland successfully kept the grand slam in sight with a close victory over England. An ill-disciplined England allowed Ireland to get on top through O’Driscoll’s try. O’Driscoll is having one of his best seasons with unmatched dedication to the team. We can only hope that O’Gara is back in form for the next two matches.


Photos via BBC sport

  1. catherine harvey | March 21, 2009 at 9:51 pm |

    Our Son Plays for Ibiza who have just won the legue. Ryan used to play for Limavady. Could you please send a signed rugby top for their team please. A loving mum. X

