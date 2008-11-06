Ireland v Canada

Kick-off: 17:15 – Saturday 8 November
Venue: Thomond Park
Ireland will kick of their string of friendlies against Canada in the recently renovated Thomond Park. The match should provide a great opportunity to for coach Declan Kidney to hand out a few new caps in the form of Ryan Cladwell and Keith Earls.
Team
Ireland: Earls; Bowe, O’Driscoll, capt, Fitzgerald, Kearney; O’Gara, Reddan; Horan, Flannery, Buckley, O’Callaghan, O’Connell, Ferris, Jennings, Heaslip.
Replacements (from): R Best, Hayes, Caldwell, Quinlan, D Wallace, P Wallace, Stringer, Horgan.
