Wallace starts against All Blacks

Paddy Wallace will start at centre for Saturday’s big game against New Zealand. Wallace replaces Luke Fitzgerald who has had to pull out of the game due to an ankle injury.

It safe to say the pressure is on New Zealand and the home crowd will be expecting an a good win to make up for the team’s World Cup disappointment. After a long season of rugby, especially for the Munster players, it is set to be a tough encounter for Ireland.

Team

Ireland: R Kearney, S Horgan, Brian O’Driscoll (cpt), P Wallace, T Bowe, R O’Gara, E Reddan, J Heaslip, D Wallace, D Leamy, D O’Callaghan, P O’Connell, J Hayes, J Flannery, M Horan.

Replacements: G Dempsey, G Murphy, P Stringer, S Jennings, M O’Driscoll, T Buckley, R Best.