Wallace starts against All Blacks

Paddy Wallace will start at centre for Saturday’s big game against New Zealand. Wallace replaces Luke Fitzgerald who has had to pull out of the game due to an ankle injury.
It safe to say the pressure is on New Zealand and the home crowd will be expecting an a good win to make up for the team’s World Cup disappointment. After a long season of rugby, especially for the Munster players, it is set to be a tough encounter for Ireland.
Team
Ireland: R Kearney, S Horgan, Brian O’Driscoll (cpt), P Wallace, T Bowe, R O’Gara, E Reddan, J Heaslip, D Wallace, D Leamy, D O’Callaghan, P O’Connell, J Hayes, J Flannery, M Horan.
Replacements: G Dempsey, G Murphy, P Stringer, S Jennings, M O’Driscoll, T Buckley, R Best.
What about Ferris??Man of the match against Canada and not even a place on the bench!!Is he injured?
sorry thought your website would have been more up to date.just noticed that above team refers to summer tour!!
I lost my Mom at 12 years old. I have needed her evaderyy since. I try to keep her spirit alive by telling my kids stories about her. I learned to live life to the fullest and enjoy every day. I never not ever once take my kids for granted because I get how fragile life is.