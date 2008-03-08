Ireland 12 – 16 Wales

Ireland were unable to retain the triple crown for a third year running after a slow burning loss against Wales. There was a tense atmosphere in Croke park which allowed Ireland to stumble into the lead at half-time. Throughout, the Welsh defense looked impenetrable and it proved to be so as Ireland could not manage to muster a try. There seemed to be a lack of energy in the Irish team and also a lack of game plan. We can only hope that Ireland improve before they take on the English in the final match of the 2008 Six Nations.

We hope Brian will be fit for next week’s match however the injury puts his starting place in doubt.