France unchanged for Ireland

The post-mortem is under way as Ireland look to improve on Saturdays game. France will remain unchanged for next weeks game after a confident start for Les Bleus.

Should Ireland remain unchanged? Discuss this and your thoughts on Ireland’s start to the six nations in our forum.

IrishRugby.ie have also got a good gallery up for those who want to relive moments!

France squad:



Forwards: J Brugnaut (Dax), L Faure (Sale), N Mas (Perpignan), W Servat (Toulouse), D Szarzewski (Stade Francais), L Jacquet (Clermont-Auvergne), L Nallet (Castres – capt), A Mela (Albi), J Bonnaire (Clermont-Auvergne), T Dusautoir (Toulouse), F Ouedraogo (Montpellier), E Vermeulen (Clermont-Auvergne).

Backs: J-B Elissalde (Toulouse), M Parra (Bourgoin), F Trinh-Duc (Montpellier), D Skrela (Stade Francais), D Marty (Perpignan), D Traille (Biarritz), V Clerc (Toulouse), J Malzieu (Clermont-Auvergne), C Heymans (Toulouse), A Rougerie (Clermont-Auvergne).