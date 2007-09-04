Rugby Round Up: O’Driscoll fit for Namibia

In this rugby round up we learn from the BBC that O’Driscoll could play Ireland’s opener against Namibia in the world cup.

It seems that Brian has recovered well from the injury he picked up in Bayonne and has surpassed expectations on when he will be available to play.



O’Sullivan said O’Driscoll took a full part in Monday’s training and that his recovery was ahead of schedule.

While it was first thought that Brain would miss the two games against Namibia and Georgia it looks like we may seem him in action much earlier.

In other news The Minister for Foreign Affairs has issued travel advice for fans travelling to this years world cup. Information can be found on IrishRugby.ie.