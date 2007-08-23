Stringer out with back spasm

Peter Stringer is unlikely to be fit for Fridays match against Italy. Stringer has been suffering from a back spasm and at this late stage Eddie is unlikely to risk the #1 scrum half ahead of Ireland’s first world cup game on the 9th. Stringer will attend training on Thursday night where himself and staff will decide whether he can play.
